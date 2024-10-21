News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
23
o
Bekaa
12
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
North
22
o
South
22
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
News
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
23
o
Bekaa
12
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
North
22
o
South
22
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Hurricane Oscar makes landfall in eastern Cuba
World News
2024-10-20 | 22:12
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Hurricane Oscar makes landfall in eastern Cuba
Hurricane Oscar made landfall over eastern Cuba on Sunday with maximum sustained winds near 80 miles (130 kilometers) per hour, the US National Hurricane Center said.
"Satellite imagery and radar data indicate that Oscar has made landfall in the Cuban province of Guantanamo near the city of Baracoa at 550 PM EDT (2150 UTC)," the NHC said in a statement.
AFP
World News
Hurricane
Oscar
Cuba
Wind
Next
Russia calls US statements on readiness for nuclear talks 'deception'
US investigates leak on intelligence about Israel's Iran attack plans: House Speaker Mike Johnson says
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-10-20
Cuba restores power to one-fifth of population after nationwide blackouts
World News
2024-10-20
Cuba restores power to one-fifth of population after nationwide blackouts
0
World News
2024-10-18
Nationwide blackout in Cuba after power plant failure, energy ministry says
World News
2024-10-18
Nationwide blackout in Cuba after power plant failure, energy ministry says
0
World News
2024-10-11
Biden says Hurricane Milton caused estimated $50 billion in damage
World News
2024-10-11
Biden says Hurricane Milton caused estimated $50 billion in damage
0
World News
2024-10-09
Florida prepares for possible disaster as hurricane Milton makes landfall
World News
2024-10-09
Florida prepares for possible disaster as hurricane Milton makes landfall
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
23:43
Putin says Russia, UAE have 'strategic partnership'
World News
23:43
Putin says Russia, UAE have 'strategic partnership'
0
World News
23:06
Moldova's president decries 'unprecedented' meddling as EU referendum goes to wire
World News
23:06
Moldova's president decries 'unprecedented' meddling as EU referendum goes to wire
0
World News
22:31
Russia calls US statements on readiness for nuclear talks 'deception'
World News
22:31
Russia calls US statements on readiness for nuclear talks 'deception'
0
World News
10:52
US investigates leak on intelligence about Israel's Iran attack plans: House Speaker Mike Johnson says
World News
10:52
US investigates leak on intelligence about Israel's Iran attack plans: House Speaker Mike Johnson says
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
07:20
Hezbollah claims multiple rocket attacks on Israeli forces
Middle East News
07:20
Hezbollah claims multiple rocket attacks on Israeli forces
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-03
MP Fadi Karam states on LBCI: Hezbollah cannot impose its ideology on us
Lebanon News
2024-07-03
MP Fadi Karam states on LBCI: Hezbollah cannot impose its ideology on us
0
Middle East News
07:36
Hezbollah says it launched 'big rocket salvo' at north Israel army base
Middle East News
07:36
Hezbollah says it launched 'big rocket salvo' at north Israel army base
0
Lebanon News
08:28
Lebanese army confirms three soldiers killed in Israeli attack on south Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:28
Lebanese army confirms three soldiers killed in Israeli attack on south Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-17
Israeli airstrikes on Wardaniyeh: Video reveals impact
Lebanon News
2024-10-17
Israeli airstrikes on Wardaniyeh: Video reveals impact
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-15
LBCI tours industrial cities in Habbouch, Nabatieh, after being targeted by Israeli airstrikes (video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-15
LBCI tours industrial cities in Habbouch, Nabatieh, after being targeted by Israeli airstrikes (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-15
LBCI captures massive destruction following Israeli airstrikes in Ali El Nahri, Zahle
Lebanon News
2024-10-15
LBCI captures massive destruction following Israeli airstrikes in Ali El Nahri, Zahle
0
Variety and Tech
2024-10-14
Dubai's Burj Khalifa illuminates in Lebanese flag colors for solidarity campaign (Video)
Variety and Tech
2024-10-14
Dubai's Burj Khalifa illuminates in Lebanese flag colors for solidarity campaign (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-14
Israeli airstrike kills 22 people in Aitou, Zgharta district in northern Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-14
Israeli airstrike kills 22 people in Aitou, Zgharta district in northern Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-14
LBCI exclusive footage: Damage caused by Israeli airstrike on Aitou in Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2024-10-14
LBCI exclusive footage: Damage caused by Israeli airstrike on Aitou in Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-13
Qatari aid arrives at Beirut Airport
Lebanon News
2024-10-13
Qatari aid arrives at Beirut Airport
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Destruction in Nabatieh: Marketplace targeted by Israeli warplanes (video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Destruction in Nabatieh: Marketplace targeted by Israeli warplanes (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
14:08
Israel's army warns residents: Infrastructure linked to Hezbollah's Al-Qard Al-Hassan association will be targeted in coming hours
Lebanon News
14:08
Israel's army warns residents: Infrastructure linked to Hezbollah's Al-Qard Al-Hassan association will be targeted in coming hours
2
Lebanon News
03:52
Israeli army claims assassination of three senior Hezbollah operatives in recent strikes: Rada Abbas Awada, Al-Haj Abbas Salama and Ahmad Ali Hussein
Lebanon News
03:52
Israeli army claims assassination of three senior Hezbollah operatives in recent strikes: Rada Abbas Awada, Al-Haj Abbas Salama and Ahmad Ali Hussein
3
Lebanon News
14:39
Israeli army warns residents to evacuate some locations as it prepares to target Hezbollah facilities in Beirut's southern suburbs and Bekaa
Lebanon News
14:39
Israeli army warns residents to evacuate some locations as it prepares to target Hezbollah facilities in Beirut's southern suburbs and Bekaa
4
Lebanon News
08:28
Lebanese army confirms three soldiers killed in Israeli attack on south Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:28
Lebanese army confirms three soldiers killed in Israeli attack on south Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
15:11
Israel's Adraee to send evacuation orders to residents of South Lebanon
Lebanon News
15:11
Israel's Adraee to send evacuation orders to residents of South Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
17:24
Heavy Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs, including area near Beirut Airport (Videos)
Lebanon News
17:24
Heavy Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs, including area near Beirut Airport (Videos)
7
Lebanon News
15:27
Adraee issues urgent evacuation warning for residents of Ghobeiry in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
15:27
Adraee issues urgent evacuation warning for residents of Ghobeiry in Beirut's southern suburbs
8
Lebanon News
15:18
Avichay Adraee issues evacuation warning to residents of Tyre, Nabatieh, Machgharah, Chehabiyeh, Houmine El Faouqa
Lebanon News
15:18
Avichay Adraee issues evacuation warning to residents of Tyre, Nabatieh, Machgharah, Chehabiyeh, Houmine El Faouqa
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More