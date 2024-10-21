Hurricane Oscar makes landfall in eastern Cuba

2024-10-20 | 22:12
Hurricane Oscar makes landfall in eastern Cuba
Hurricane Oscar makes landfall in eastern Cuba

Hurricane Oscar made landfall over eastern Cuba on Sunday with maximum sustained winds near 80 miles (130 kilometers) per hour, the US National Hurricane Center said.

"Satellite imagery and radar data indicate that Oscar has made landfall in the Cuban province of Guantanamo near the city of Baracoa at 550 PM EDT (2150 UTC)," the NHC said in a statement.

AFP

Hurricane

Oscar

Cuba

Wind

