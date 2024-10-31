China's Shanghai braces for torrential rain as Typhoon Kong-rey advances

World News
2024-10-31 | 01:41
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
China&#39;s Shanghai braces for torrential rain as Typhoon Kong-rey advances
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
China's Shanghai braces for torrential rain as Typhoon Kong-rey advances

China's financial hub, Shanghai, is bracing for potentially the worst rains in more than 40 years as Typhoon Kong-rey looks set to arrive from the south to sweep along the eastern coast over the next two days.

Shanghai's railway operator suspended some high-speed trains from Thursday to Friday in preparation for Kong-rey's impact. The railway bureau will track the typhoon's path and adjust train schedules accordingly.

Authorities alerted citizens to stock up on drinking water and some food ahead of the forecast of extreme wet weather not seen since 1981, Chinese media said.

Kong-rey is expected to land in Taiwan as a strong category-four typhoon on Thursday, the largest storm by size in 30 years to hit the island, unloading heavy rain and strong winds.

Taiwan's forecaster said that Kong-rey is expected to cross Taiwan's south, enter the Taiwan Strait and move northeasterly towards China afterward.

Reuters

World News

China

Shanghai

Rain

Typhoon

Kong-rey

LBCI Next
Bolivian President calls for end of blockades, says costs exceed $1.7 billion
Spanish floods kill 95 as year of rain falls in a day in Valencia
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-09-15

All flights at main Shanghai airports canceled due to typhoon

LBCI
World News
2024-09-06

China evacuates over 400,000 in Hainan as typhoon Yagi nears

LBCI
World News
2024-09-05

Putin: China, India and Brazil could mediate Russia-Ukraine talks

LBCI
World News
2024-08-30

Typhoon Shanshan disrupts travel, brings heavy rain to Japan

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
03:39

One person dead, 73 injured in Taiwan super typhoon

LBCI
World News
03:33

China says 'concerned' over Korean Peninsula tensions after North fires ICBM

LBCI
World News
01:48

Bolivian President calls for end of blockades, says costs exceed $1.7 billion

LBCI
World News
01:33

Spanish floods kill 95 as year of rain falls in a day in Valencia

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
16:42

UNIFIL mission in Lebanon targeted 30 times in October: Spokesperson

LBCI
World News
18:16

At least 17 injured in Russian shelling in Ukraine's Kharkiv: Governor says

LBCI
Lebanon News
17:18

Lebanon’s health ministry confirms 19 killed in Baalbek airstrikes

LBCI
World News
01:41

China's Shanghai braces for torrential rain as Typhoon Kong-rey advances

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:02

Two killed in Israeli airstrike targeting vehicle in Ain El Remmaneh, Aley District (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:59

Baalbek residents flee to Deir al-Ahmar after Israeli evacuation warning; stranded families await shelter (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-28

LBCI captures extent of damage due to continuous Israeli attacks on Nabatieh (Video)

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-28

Israeli Channel 12 releases video of suspect claiming Hamas uses ambulances to transport militants

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-28

Israeli rocket falls near cars on Aaraya-Kahaleh highway

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-26

Hezbollah video reveals targeting of Israeli soldiers near Ya'ara and Kfar Giladi

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-26

Video from Hezbollah warns Israeli residents: Settlements are legitimate military targets

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-25

Israel returns nun to Lebanon after detaining and taking her into Israel from Qouzah in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-25

Video shows location where Israeli strikes in Hasbaya, South Lebanon, killed journalists

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
15:43

Full details of the Lebanon-Israel draft agreement unveiled: Here is the draft

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:52

Israeli army claims killing of Mohammad Khalil Alian, Hezbollah’s anti-tank commander for the Hajir sector

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:22

Israeli army claims killing Mustafa Ahmad Shahadi, Deputy Commander of Hezbollah's Radwan Force in Nabatieh, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:33

Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning to residents of villages in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:35

Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning for residents of southern Lebanon villages

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:12

Hezbollah’s New Secretary General Naim Qassem pledges to pursue resistance path, commits to continuing war plan

LBCI
World News
15:52

White House comments on Lebanon ceasefire proposal: Reports do not show true negotiation status

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:39

Video captures moment Baalbek attacked by Israeli airstrike

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More