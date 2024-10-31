China's financial hub, Shanghai, is bracing for potentially the worst rains in more than 40 years as Typhoon Kong-rey looks set to arrive from the south to sweep along the eastern coast over the next two days.



Shanghai's railway operator suspended some high-speed trains from Thursday to Friday in preparation for Kong-rey's impact. The railway bureau will track the typhoon's path and adjust train schedules accordingly.



Authorities alerted citizens to stock up on drinking water and some food ahead of the forecast of extreme wet weather not seen since 1981, Chinese media said.



Kong-rey is expected to land in Taiwan as a strong category-four typhoon on Thursday, the largest storm by size in 30 years to hit the island, unloading heavy rain and strong winds.



Taiwan's forecaster said that Kong-rey is expected to cross Taiwan's south, enter the Taiwan Strait and move northeasterly towards China afterward.



Reuters