Thailand school shooter 'under stress', planned attack: PM

World News
07-08-2026 | 05:45
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Thailand school shooter &#39;under stress&#39;, planned attack: PM
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Thailand school shooter 'under stress', planned attack: PM

Thailand's Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said the teenage suspect in a deadly school shooting on Friday was "under stress" and had planned the assault.

"Police interrogated his close friend who said the suspect had been under stress" related to his schooling, Anutin told reporters outside the secondary school in Nonthaburi province, bordering Bangkok.

"His actions also suggested that he had clearly planned (the shooting)."

AFP

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