Bombing of Pakistan polio vaccine drive kills 7: police

2024-11-01 | 03:16
Bombing of Pakistan polio vaccine drive kills 7: police
Bombing of Pakistan polio vaccine drive kills 7: police

A bomb targeting police guarding polio vaccinators in western Pakistan killed seven people, including five children, on Friday, police said, as the country battles a resurgence of the virus.

"One police officer, five children, and one shopkeeper" were among the dead in the city of Mastung, south of Balochistan's provincial capital, Quetta, senior police officer Abdul Fatah told AFP.

