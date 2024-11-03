Taiwan reports rise in Chinese military activity as US election nears

Taiwan's defense ministry said on Sunday it had spotted 35 Chinese military aircraft, including fighters and bombers, flying to the island's south on the way to exercises in the Pacific, the second day in a row it has reported such activities.



China, which views democratically governed Taiwan as its territory despite the strong objections of the government in Taipei, regularly sends its military into the skies and waters near the island, seeking to enforce its sovereignty claims.



China's defense ministry did not respond to a request for comment on the missions, reported just days before Tuesday's U.S. presidential election.



The United States is bound by law to provide Taiwan with the means to defend itself, and its arms sales to Taipei, including a $2 billion missile system announced last month, infuriate Beijing.



Taiwan's defense ministry said that from 9 a.m. (0100 GMT) on Sunday, it had detected 37 Chinese military aircraft, including J-16 fighters, nuclear-capable H-6 bombers, and drones.



