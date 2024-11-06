Trump takes Florida and four other states, Harris takes two, and DC: US media

2024-11-05 | 20:21
Trump takes Florida and four other states, Harris takes two, and DC: US media
0min
Trump takes Florida and four other states, Harris takes two, and DC: US media

Republican former president Donald Trump has won the election in Florida and four other states, while Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris has taken Maryland, Massachusetts, and the U.S. capital, U.S. networks projected Tuesday.

Trump also captured Alabama, Missouri, Oklahoma and Tennessee, networks said.

So far, that gives Harris 27 electoral votes and Trump has 90. The magic number to win the White House is 270.

AFP
 

