Harris takes California, Trump wins in Idaho, Iowa: US media

2024-11-05 | 23:10
Harris takes California, Trump wins in Idaho, Iowa: US media

Democrat Kamala Harris on Tuesday won California in the U.S. presidential election, taking its huge slate of 54 electoral votes, while Republican rival Donald Trump was projected to win in Idaho and Iowa, U.S. networks said.

The key battleground states, including Georgia and Pennsylvania, have yet to be called.


AFP

