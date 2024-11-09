Biden, Trump to meet at White House on Wednesday

2024-11-09 | 11:59
Biden, Trump to meet at White House on Wednesday
Biden, Trump to meet at White House on Wednesday

U.S. leader Joe Biden will receive President-elect Donald Trump at the White House on Wednesday, the presidency said in a statement.

Biden and Trump will meet at the Oval Office at 11:00 a.m. (1600 GMT), the White House said Saturday, after the Republican billionaire scored a decisive victory over Vice President Kamala Harris in the November 5 election.

AFP
 

