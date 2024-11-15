News
French prosecutors request Carlos Ghosn, French culture minister to stand trial in corruption case: Reuters
World News
2024-11-15
French prosecutors request Carlos Ghosn, French culture minister to stand trial in corruption case: Reuters
The French prosecutor's office for financial crimes has requested former Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn and French culture minister Rachida Dati stand trial following its probe into corruption, a judicial source said on Friday.
A judge must make a decision on the request.
Reuters
World News
France
Prosecutor
Nissan
Carlos Ghosn
Rachida Dati
Corruption
