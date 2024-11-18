China's Xi says to 'enhance' ties with Brazil as he arrives for G20

2024-11-18 | 01:32
China&#39;s Xi says to &#39;enhance&#39; ties with Brazil as he arrives for G20
China's Xi says to 'enhance' ties with Brazil as he arrives for G20

Chinese leader Xi Jinping said he was seeking to "further enhance" ties with Brazil as he arrived Sunday for a state visit and a G20 summit, state media said.

Xi will meet Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on the visit, which will last until Thursday.

State news agency Xinhua said he looked forward to talks "on further enhancing China-Brazil relations, promoting synergy of the two countries' development strategies, international and regional issues of common interest."

The Chinese leader said, "The visit will further strengthen the two countries' strategic mutual trust, deepen exchanges and cooperation in various fields," Xinhua said.

AFP

World News

China

Brazil

Relations

G20

Summit

