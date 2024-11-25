US says Lebanon ceasefire close but no agreement yet: State Department spokesperson

2024-11-25 | 15:16
US says Lebanon ceasefire close but no agreement yet: State Department spokesperson
0min
US says Lebanon ceasefire close but no agreement yet: State Department spokesperson

The United States is pushing as hard as it can to get to a truce in Lebanon but cautioned that an agreement has not yet been achieved, U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Monday.

Miller was speaking at a regular news briefing amid signs of a diplomatic breakthrough. 

"We don't believe we have an agreement yet. We believe we're close to an agreement. We believe that we have narrowed the gaps significantly but there are still steps that we need to see taken, but we hope that we can get there," Miller said.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office declined to comment on reports that both Israel and Lebanon had agreed to the text of a deal. But a senior Israeli official told Reuters that a cabinet meeting Tuesday was intended to approve the text.

Reuters
 

