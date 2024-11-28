US urges Ukraine to lower fighting age to 18 to bolster ranks against Russia

World News
2024-11-28 | 02:25
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
US urges Ukraine to lower fighting age to 18 to bolster ranks against Russia
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
US urges Ukraine to lower fighting age to 18 to bolster ranks against Russia

Ukraine should consider lowering the military service age for its soldiers to 18 from 25, a senior U.S. administration official said on Wednesday, putting pressure on Kyiv to bolster its fighting forces in the country's war with Russia.

Speaking to reporters, the official said Ukraine was not mobilizing or training enough new soldiers to replace those lost on the battlefield.
"The need right now is manpower," he said. 

"The Russians are making progress, steady progress, in the east, and they are beginning to push back Ukrainian lines in Kursk ... Mobilization and more manpower could make a significant difference at this time as we look at the battlefield today," he added.

Reuters

World News

United States

Ukraine

Army

Age

LBCI Next
Beijing says three nationals 'wrongfully imprisoned' in US now back in China
UK's PM to join EU leaders for security talks in February: Financial Times
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-09-07

Russia says army seized new village in eastern Ukraine

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:21

Lebanese Army urges returnees to southern villages to avoid areas where Israeli forces are present

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:56

Lebanese Army starts deploying in southern Litani sector (Images)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-26

Israel's army claims to hit Hezbollah's command centers, weapon storage facilities in South Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
03:29

Media office of PM Mikati: Cabinet expresses confidence in Lebanese Army and its national role

LBCI
World News
02:49

China says reports of Defense Minister Dong in corruption probe 'pure fabrications'

LBCI
World News
02:34

Beijing says three nationals 'wrongfully imprisoned' in US now back in China

LBCI
World News
01:47

UK's PM to join EU leaders for security talks in February: Financial Times

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:56

Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:12

Israel's army reports killing six, arrests others in southern Lebanon; warns civilians to stay away ​

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-11

Erdogan says Biden, US complicit in alleged Israeli war crimes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-27

Formerly boycotting ministers to join Cabinet meeting in show of national unity: LBCI sources

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:56

Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:38

US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-20

Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-20

LBCI exclusive footage reveals destruction in Nabatieh as Israel escalates aggression against Lebanon

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:12

Israel's army reports killing six, arrests others in southern Lebanon; warns civilians to stay away ​

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:56

Lebanese Army starts deploying in southern Litani sector (Images)

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:21

Israeli Chief of Staff: Ceasefire enforcement will be tougher than fighting in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:38

Israel warns South Lebanon residents to avoid moving toward areas designated for evacuation or approaching Israeli forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:48

Hezbollah claims 'victory' over Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:33

Israeli forces fire on journalists in South Lebanon's Khiam after Lebanese Army sealed off all entrances

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:44

Middle East Airlines to resume regular flights on December 12

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:43

Israeli army claims strike on Hezbollah's 'largest missile production site': Spokesperson claims

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More