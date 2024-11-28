US urges Ukraine to lower fighting age to 18 to bolster ranks against Russia

Ukraine should consider lowering the military service age for its soldiers to 18 from 25, a senior U.S. administration official said on Wednesday, putting pressure on Kyiv to bolster its fighting forces in the country's war with Russia.



Speaking to reporters, the official said Ukraine was not mobilizing or training enough new soldiers to replace those lost on the battlefield.

"The need right now is manpower," he said.



"The Russians are making progress, steady progress, in the east, and they are beginning to push back Ukrainian lines in Kursk ... Mobilization and more manpower could make a significant difference at this time as we look at the battlefield today," he added.



Reuters