Advisers to Donald Trump, publicly and privately, are floating proposals to end the Ukraine war that would cede large parts of the country to Russia for the foreseeable future, according to a Reuters analysis of their statements and interviews with several people close to the U.S. president-elect.



The proposals by three key advisers, including Trump's incoming Russia-Ukraine envoy and retired Army Lieutenant-General Keith Kellogg, share some elements, including taking NATO membership for Ukraine off the table.



Analysts and former national security officials voice grave doubts that Trump can fulfill such a pledge because of the complexity of the conflict.



Taken together, however, his advisers' statements suggest the potential contours of a Trump peace plan.



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, facing manpower shortages and growing territorial losses, has indicated that he may be open to negotiations.



While still intent on NATO membership, he said this week that Ukraine must find diplomatic solutions to regaining some occupied territories.



