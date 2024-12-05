China slaps sanctions on 13 US military firms over Taiwan arms sale

2024-12-05 | 07:24
China slaps sanctions on 13 US military firms over Taiwan arms sale
China slaps sanctions on 13 US military firms over Taiwan arms sale

China has decided to impose sanctions on 13 U.S. military firms from Thursday, in response to the sale of U.S. arms to Taiwan, the foreign ministry said after the United States arranged for Taiwan's president to transit through its territory.

The step follows China's strong objection to the United States authorizing a potential $385-million sale of spare parts and support for F-16 jets and radars to Taiwan, which Beijing says undermines its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

China, which considers Taiwan its own territory and its President Lai Ching-te a dangerous separatist, opposes any foreign interactions or visits by the island's leaders.

Companies targeted by the sanctions include Teledyne Brown Engineering Inc, BRINC Drones Inc and Shield AI Inc, the foreign ministry said in Thursday's statement.

Other companies facing sanctions are Rapid Flight LLC, Red Six Solutions, SYNEXXUS Inc, Firestorm Labs Inc, Kratos Unmanned Aerial Systems Inc, HavocAI, Neros Technologies, Cyberlux Corporation, Domo Tactical Communications and Group W.

In addition, China will freeze the assets of six executives from five companies including Raytheon, BAE Systems and United Technologies, in China, and bar their entry to the country.

Chinese organizations and individuals are also prohibited from dealing with them.



Reuters
 

