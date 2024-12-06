Israel PM links Australia synagogue arson to government 'anti-Israel sentiment'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday said an arson attack on a synagogue in Australia "cannot be separated" from what he called its government's "anti-Israel sentiment."



In a statement, Netanyahu said that "this heinous act cannot be separated from the anti-Israel sentiment emanating from the Australian Labor government," citing Canberra's "outrageous decision" in September to vote for a UN resolution that demanded the end of Israel's occupation of Palestinian territory, and arguing that "anti-Israel sentiment is anti-Semitism."



AFP