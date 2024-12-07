Voting opens in Ghana presidential, parliamentary election: AFP

2024-12-07
Voting opens in Ghana presidential, parliamentary election: AFP
Voting opens in Ghana presidential, parliamentary election: AFP

Voting opened in Ghana's presidential and parliamentary elections on Saturday with frontrunners vice president and former central banker Mahamudu Bawumia and opposition ex-president John Mahama facing off in a closely fought race.

Voting booths opened at 0700 GMT, AFP reporters in Accra said, and will close at 1700 GMT, with full results for the presidential election expected by Tuesday.

AFP

World News

Africa

Ghana

Mahamudu Bawumia

Accra

John Mahama

