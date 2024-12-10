Britain, France and Germany demand Iran to 'halt its nuclear escalation'

2024-12-10 | 08:33
Britain, France and Germany demand Iran to &#39;halt its nuclear escalation&#39;
Britain, France and Germany demand Iran to 'halt its nuclear escalation'

Britain, France, and Germany on Tuesday pressed Iran to "immediately halt its nuclear escalation" after the IAEA reported Tehran had sharply stepped up uranium enrichment activity.

"We, the governments of France, Germany, and the United Kingdom condemn Iran's latest steps ... to expand its nuclear program," the three countries said in a joint statement, adding that they "strongly urge Iran to reverse these steps, and to immediately halt its nuclear escalation."

