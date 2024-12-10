News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
18
o
Bekaa
9
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
North
18
o
South
17
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
La Ekher EL Omr
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Bekaa
9
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
North
18
o
South
17
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Britain, France and Germany demand Iran to 'halt its nuclear escalation'
World News
2024-12-10 | 08:33
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Britain, France and Germany demand Iran to 'halt its nuclear escalation'
Britain, France, and Germany on Tuesday pressed Iran to "immediately halt its nuclear escalation" after the IAEA reported Tehran had sharply stepped up uranium enrichment activity.
"We, the governments of France, Germany, and the United Kingdom condemn Iran's latest steps ... to expand its nuclear program," the three countries said in a joint statement, adding that they "strongly urge Iran to reverse these steps, and to immediately halt its nuclear escalation."
AFP
World News
Middle East News
Britain
France
Germany
Iran
Nuclear
Next
China's Xi says trade war with US will have 'no winners'
Israel's incursion into Syria must be 'temporary': US State Department
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-11-24
Iran says will hold nuclear talks with France, Germany, UK on Friday
Middle East News
2024-11-24
Iran says will hold nuclear talks with France, Germany, UK on Friday
0
World News
2024-11-23
US, Britain, France and Germany voice 'serious concern' at Iran centrifuge plan
World News
2024-11-23
US, Britain, France and Germany voice 'serious concern' at Iran centrifuge plan
0
World News
2024-10-14
Israeli attacks on UNIFIL must stop, Italy, Britain, France and Germany say
World News
2024-10-14
Israeli attacks on UNIFIL must stop, Italy, Britain, France and Germany say
0
Middle East News
2024-12-02
US, France, Germany, UK urge 'de-escalation' in Syria
Middle East News
2024-12-02
US, France, Germany, UK urge 'de-escalation' in Syria
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
12:19
White House says the going assumption is that captive journalist Austin Tice is alive
World News
12:19
White House says the going assumption is that captive journalist Austin Tice is alive
0
World News
11:02
Blinken urges 'inclusive' process for new Syrian government
World News
11:02
Blinken urges 'inclusive' process for new Syrian government
0
World News
10:17
France's Macron aims for new French PM 'within 48 hours': AFP
World News
10:17
France's Macron aims for new French PM 'within 48 hours': AFP
0
World News
10:07
G7 to discuss Syria crisis in talks Friday: US official says
World News
10:07
G7 to discuss Syria crisis in talks Friday: US official says
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-09
MP Gemayel urges reopening assassination files, says Lebanon's suffering under Syria's regime 'reason to celebrate'
Lebanon News
2024-12-09
MP Gemayel urges reopening assassination files, says Lebanon's suffering under Syria's regime 'reason to celebrate'
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-05
UN says Lebanon peacekeepers 'remain in all positions' despite Israel request
Lebanon News
2024-10-05
UN says Lebanon peacekeepers 'remain in all positions' despite Israel request
0
World News
2024-12-02
France PM forces through budget bill without vote, risking no-confidence showdown
World News
2024-12-02
France PM forces through budget bill without vote, risking no-confidence showdown
0
Middle East News
07:28
Mohammed al-Bashir appointed caretaker Syrian PM for transitional government until March
Middle East News
07:28
Mohammed al-Bashir appointed caretaker Syrian PM for transitional government until March
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
08:44
Hayat Tahrir al-Sham members spotted inspecting border crossings near Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
08:44
Hayat Tahrir al-Sham members spotted inspecting border crossings near Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-05
Israeli force erects barrier near Shebaa's al-Naqqar pond (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-05
Israeli force erects barrier near Shebaa's al-Naqqar pond (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-02
Ed Gabriel on LBCI: 'Now is the time' to enforce Lebanon-Israel ceasefire, stresses agreement includes disarming all militias
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-02
Ed Gabriel on LBCI: 'Now is the time' to enforce Lebanon-Israel ceasefire, stresses agreement includes disarming all militias
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-28
Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire
Lebanon News
2024-11-28
Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27
US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27
US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East News
05:10
Israeli army begins plan to destroy Syrian Navy after near destruction of Syrian Air Force: Amal Shehadeh
Middle East News
05:10
Israeli army begins plan to destroy Syrian Navy after near destruction of Syrian Air Force: Amal Shehadeh
2
Lebanon News
09:33
Over 50,000 Syrian refugees, displaced Lebanese enter Lebanon from Qusayr, Homs: LBCI
Lebanon News
09:33
Over 50,000 Syrian refugees, displaced Lebanese enter Lebanon from Qusayr, Homs: LBCI
3
Lebanon News
08:44
Hayat Tahrir al-Sham members spotted inspecting border crossings near Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
08:44
Hayat Tahrir al-Sham members spotted inspecting border crossings near Lebanon (Video)
4
Lebanon News
06:33
Gebran Bassil tells Reuters: Hezbollah should focus on Lebanon's internal issues, not the wider region
Lebanon News
06:33
Gebran Bassil tells Reuters: Hezbollah should focus on Lebanon's internal issues, not the wider region
5
Lebanon News
09:57
PM Mikati clarifies government stance on former Syrian officials entering Lebanon: Statement
Lebanon News
09:57
PM Mikati clarifies government stance on former Syrian officials entering Lebanon: Statement
6
Lebanon News
01:11
Unexploded missile falls on a house in Qlayaat, Akkar
Lebanon News
01:11
Unexploded missile falls on a house in Qlayaat, Akkar
7
Middle East News
00:28
Hezbollah condemns Israeli strikes on Syria, says stands by its people
Middle East News
00:28
Hezbollah condemns Israeli strikes on Syria, says stands by its people
8
Lebanon News
12:10
Israel's forces carry out large bombing operation in Mays al-Jabal: State media reports
Lebanon News
12:10
Israel's forces carry out large bombing operation in Mays al-Jabal: State media reports
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More