Blinken to head to Jordan, Turkey for Syria crisis talks: State Dept

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will head Wednesday to Jordan and then Turkey for talks on Syria after the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad, the State Department announced.



In talks Thursday in the Red Sea city of Aqaba and a day later in the Turkish capital Ankara, Blinken will "reiterate the United States' support for an inclusive, Syrian-led transition to an accountable and representative government," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said.



AFP