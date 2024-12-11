Blinken to head to Jordan, Turkey for Syria crisis talks: State Dept

2024-12-11 | 08:04
Blinken to head to Jordan, Turkey for Syria crisis talks: State Dept
Blinken to head to Jordan, Turkey for Syria crisis talks: State Dept

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will head Wednesday to Jordan and then Turkey for talks on Syria after the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad, the State Department announced.

In talks Thursday in the Red Sea city of Aqaba and a day later in the Turkish capital Ankara, Blinken will "reiterate the United States' support for an inclusive, Syrian-led transition to an accountable and representative government," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said.

