French President Emmanuel Macron said Tuesday that Paris and London are seeking to "deepen" their cooperation to address key global "challenges" as he arrived in Britain on a three-day state visit.

"Together, we will address the major challenges of our time: security, defense, nuclear energy, space, innovation, artificial intelligence, migration, and culture," Macron said on X, vowing to "deepen our cooperation in a concrete, effective, and lasting way."

AFP