Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who holds the European Union's rotating presidency, on Wednesday said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had "rejected" a proposal for a Christmas ceasefire in the war with Russia.



"At the end of the Hungarian EU presidency, we made new efforts for peace. We proposed a Christmas ceasefire and a large-scale prisoner exchange," Orban wrote on X, adding that it was "sad" that Zelensky had "clearly rejected and ruled out" the proposals.



AFP