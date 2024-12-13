U.S. President-elect Donald Trump criticized Ukraine's use of U.S.-supplied missiles for attacks deep into Russian territory in a Time magazine interview published on Thursday, comments that suggest he could alter U.S. policy toward Ukraine.



"It's crazy what's taking place. It's crazy. I disagree very vehemently with sending missiles hundreds of miles into Russia. Why are we doing that? We're just escalating this war and making it worse. That should not have been allowed to be done," Trump said in an interview to mark his being named Time's Person of the Year.



President Joe Biden last month lifted the U.S. ban on Ukraine using U.S.-supplied longer-range missiles for strikes deep inside Russia, his latest attempt to boost Kyiv in its battle to repel a Russian invasion force from his country.



The decision came after pleas from Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The White House cited Russia's deployment of 15,000 North Korean troops along the battlefront as the main reason why Biden changed his mind.



Trump has said he would like to bring a quick end to the nearly three-year-old war but has been cagey on the details. He told Time he had a "very good plan" to help but that if he reveals it now, "it becomes almost a worthless plan."



Pressed on whether he would abandon Ukraine, Trump said: "I want to reach an agreement, and the only way you're going to reach an agreement is not to abandon."



He said the entry of North Korean troops into the picture was a "very complicating factor."



