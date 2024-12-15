French diplomats to travel to Syria Tuesday: Foreign minister

World News
2024-12-15 | 08:37
High views
French diplomats to travel to Syria Tuesday: Foreign minister
French diplomats to travel to Syria Tuesday: Foreign minister

A French diplomatic mission will travel to the Syrian capital, Damascus, Tuesday to reestablish contact after the fall of Bashar al-Assad, acting Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said.

The four-strong team would "retake possession of our real estate" as well as "establish initial contact" with the new authorities and "evaluate the urgent needs of the population," Barrot told France Inter radio on Sunday.

AFP
 

World News

Middle East News

France

Diplomats

Syria

Bashar al-Assad

Jean-Noel Barrot

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
