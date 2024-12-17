US strike hits Houthi command and control facility in Yemen

The U.S. military said it conducted an airstrike on Monday against a command and control facility operated by the Houthis in Yemen.



"The targeted facility was a hub for coordinating Houthi operations, such as attacks against U.S. Navy warships and merchant vessels in the Southern Red Sea and Gulf of Aden," the U.S. military's Central Command said in a post on X.



Al-Masirah TV, the main television news outlet run by Yemen's Houthi movement, said early on Tuesday that a strike carried out by the United States targeted al-Ardi complex in the Yemeni capital Sanaa.



Reuters