Saudi Arabia previously sought extradition for Germany attack suspect: Source tells AFP

World News
2024-12-23 | 06:31
High views
LBCI
LBCI
Saudi Arabia had previously requested extradition for the Saudi suspect in Germany's deadly Christmas market attack, a source close to the government told AFP on Monday.

"There was (an extradition) request," said the source, without giving the reason for the request, adding that Riyadh had warned the suspect "could be dangerous." 

The attack on Friday evening killed five people.

AFP 
 

World News

Middle East News

Saudi Arabia

Germany

Christmas

Market

Attack

