Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico on Saturday of opening a "second energy front" against Ukraine on the orders of Russia, as a gas transit dispute between the countries deepened.



Ukraine pumps Russian natural gas through its territory to several European countries, including Slovakia, but it is expected to halt the flow when the existing transit deal - signed before Moscow invaded Ukraine - expires at the end of the year.



Fico, who visited Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow earlier this week, said on Friday Slovakia would consider reciprocal measures against Ukraine, such as halting backup electricity supplies if Kyiv stops the gas transit from January 1.



"It appears that Putin gave Fico the order to open the second energy front against Ukraine at the expense of the Slovak people's interests," Zelenskyy wrote on the X social media platform.



Reuters