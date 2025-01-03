News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
17
o
Bekaa
13
o
Keserwan
18
o
Metn
18
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
North
19
o
South
17
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Live Coverage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
17
o
Bekaa
13
o
Keserwan
18
o
Metn
18
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
North
19
o
South
17
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Pennsylvania man who formerly served in US Army indicted over attempts to support Hezbollah
World News
2025-01-03 | 03:53
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Pennsylvania man who formerly served in US Army indicted over attempts to support Hezbollah
A Pennsylvania man who previously served in the U.S. Army was indicted by a grand jury on charges of attempting to support Hezbollah and of making false statements to the FBI, the U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday.
Jack Danaher Molloy, 24, was a dual citizen of the U.S. and Ireland and traveled to Lebanon and Syria in 2024 to attempt to join Hezbollah, the Justice Department said in a statement.
The department said Molloy returned to the U.S. in late 2024 and continued making attempts to join Hezbollah. He had also promoted hatred and violence against Jews, the Justice Department said, adding he was formerly enlisted as an active-duty soldier in the U.S. Army from mid-March to late April in 2019.
The Justice Department said Molloy lied to the FBI about his intentions to join Hezbollah when questioned upon his return to the United States in late 2024. It said he was arrested on Dec. 6 in Chicago.
If convicted, Molloy faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison for a material support charge. For false statement charges, he faces a maximum penalty of eight years in prison, a $250,000 fine, or both. A representative of Molloy could not immediately be contacted.
Reuters
World News
United States
Hezbollah
Army
FBI
Justice Department
Zelensky says 'unpredictable' Trump could help end war
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
12:47
Israeli army targets Hezbollah rocket launchers in South Lebanon: Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation
Lebanon News
12:47
Israeli army targets Hezbollah rocket launchers in South Lebanon: Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-01
Israeli army claims striking Hezbollah arms depot in South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-01
Israeli army claims striking Hezbollah arms depot in South Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-18
Israel's army claims to destroy Hezbollah command post in southern Lebanon, spokesperson says
Lebanon News
2024-12-18
Israel's army claims to destroy Hezbollah command post in southern Lebanon, spokesperson says
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-15
Israel's army claims military operations in South Lebanon, targeting Hezbollah infrastructure: Spokesperson
Lebanon News
2024-12-15
Israel's army claims military operations in South Lebanon, targeting Hezbollah infrastructure: Spokesperson
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
15:38
Zelensky says 'unpredictable' Trump could help end war
World News
15:38
Zelensky says 'unpredictable' Trump could help end war
0
World News
15:12
Motivation 'unknown' for Cybertruck blast at Trump Vegas hotel: FBI
World News
15:12
Motivation 'unknown' for Cybertruck blast at Trump Vegas hotel: FBI
0
World News
11:59
New Orleans mass killer said he had joined ISIS: FBI
World News
11:59
New Orleans mass killer said he had joined ISIS: FBI
0
Middle East News
2025-01-02
Zelenskyy says Ukraine is preparing to resume diplomatic relations with Syria
Middle East News
2025-01-02
Zelenskyy says Ukraine is preparing to resume diplomatic relations with Syria
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-28
MP Melhem Khalaf says parliamentary session continues "non-state" approach
Lebanon News
2024-11-28
MP Melhem Khalaf says parliamentary session continues "non-state" approach
0
Middle East News
2024-12-30
Netanyahu hails Carter for Israel-Egypt treaty offering 'hope for generations'
Middle East News
2024-12-30
Netanyahu hails Carter for Israel-Egypt treaty offering 'hope for generations'
0
Lebanon News
08:11
Major General Jeffers visits Khiam, commends Lebanese army's role in securing border region
Lebanon News
08:11
Major General Jeffers visits Khiam, commends Lebanese army's role in securing border region
0
Middle East News
2024-12-11
Tomb of Assad's father set on fire in Syria hometown: AFP
Middle East News
2024-12-11
Tomb of Assad's father set on fire in Syria hometown: AFP
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-24
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-21
Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-21
Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-20
A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-20
A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade
0
Middle East News
2024-12-16
LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes
Middle East News
2024-12-16
LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-13
LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border
Lebanon News
2024-12-13
LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border
0
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-12
Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw
Lebanon News
2024-12-12
Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Damage from Israel's aggression in 2024 vs. 2006: Lebanon's housing recovery faces major setbacks
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Damage from Israel's aggression in 2024 vs. 2006: Lebanon's housing recovery faces major setbacks
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
Proposals for expanded buffer zone: Israel's withdrawal from South Lebanon stirs controversy
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
Proposals for expanded buffer zone: Israel's withdrawal from South Lebanon stirs controversy
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
From observation posts to occupation: Israel's plans along the Lebanese border
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
From observation posts to occupation: Israel's plans along the Lebanese border
4
Lebanon News
12:47
Israeli army targets Hezbollah rocket launchers in South Lebanon: Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation
Lebanon News
12:47
Israeli army targets Hezbollah rocket launchers in South Lebanon: Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation
5
Lebanon News
04:10
Lebanon grants entry to Iranian diplomatic bags after embassy clarification
Lebanon News
04:10
Lebanon grants entry to Iranian diplomatic bags after embassy clarification
6
Lebanon News
06:45
Lebanese army responds to gunfire after Syrians try to reopen illegal crossing
Lebanon News
06:45
Lebanese army responds to gunfire after Syrians try to reopen illegal crossing
7
Lebanon News
06:32
Syria puts entry restrictions on Lebanese after border clash: Security sources tell AFP
Lebanon News
06:32
Syria puts entry restrictions on Lebanese after border clash: Security sources tell AFP
8
Lebanon News
04:51
Ceasefire monitoring continues as Israeli violations persist in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
04:51
Ceasefire monitoring continues as Israeli violations persist in southern Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More