Russia shoots down eight ATACMS, captures eastern Ukraine settlement, says Defense Ministry

2025-01-04 | 05:16
Russia shoots down eight ATACMS, captures eastern Ukraine settlement, says Defense Ministry
Russia shoots down eight ATACMS, captures eastern Ukraine settlement, says Defense Ministry

Russia's defense ministry said on Saturday that Russian forces had taken control of the village of Nadiya in Ukraine's eastern Luhansk region and had shot down eight U.S.-made ATACMS missiles.

Reuters could not immediately verify the battlefield reports.

The ministry said its air defense systems had shot down 10 Ukrainian drones over Russian territory on Saturday morning, including three over the northern Leningrad region.

St Petersburg's Pulkovo airport temporarily halted flight arrivals and departures on Saturday morning.

Reuters

Biden's blocking of US Steel deal 'incomprehensible,' says Japanese minister
Pennsylvania man who formerly served in US Army indicted over attempts to support Hezbollah
