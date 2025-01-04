News
Russian attack wounds three in Ukraine's Sumy region, local officials say
World News
2025-01-04 | 10:10
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Russian attack wounds three in Ukraine's Sumy region, local officials say
At least three people, including two children, were wounded in a Russian attack on the Sumy region of northeastern Ukraine on Saturday, local authorities said.
Sumy region borders Russia's Kursk region and has been regularly shelled by Russian forces for months.
"Russians dropped a bomb on a residential building. Two children and one adult were injured. One entrance of the apartment building was destroyed," Sumy military administration said on the Telegram messenger.
Officials said a rescue operation was under way to find people who may be trapped by rubble. Russia, which began its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, did not immediately comment on the events in Sumy.
Reuters
World News
Russia
Attack
Ukraine
Sumy
Army
