Four Russian airports reopen after suspending flights, aviation watchdog reports

Russian airports in the cities of Kazan, Nizhnekamsk, Izhevsk and Perm, which temporarily halted flights on Sunday morning to ensure the safety of civilian aircraft, have resumed normal operations, the aviation watchdog Rosaviatsia said.

It did not specify a reason for the pause in flight arrivals and departures, but Russian airports have previously closed due to a risk of Ukrainian drone strikes in the area.



The restrictions at the airports were all lifted by 11:00 a.m. (0800 GMT), Rosaviatsia said. The four cities are located east of Moscow.



Reuters