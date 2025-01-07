Trump says plans to rename Gulf of Mexico as 'Gulf of America'

2025-01-07 | 12:09
Trump says plans to rename Gulf of Mexico as 'Gulf of America'

Incoming U.S. president Donald Trump said Tuesday he wants to rename the Gulf of Mexico as the "Gulf of America" in his latest eye-catching plan as he prepares to take office later this month.

"We're going to be changing the name of the Gulf of Mexico to Gulf of America, which has a beautiful ring," he told reporters.

"It's appropriate. And Mexico has to stop allowing millions of people to pour into our country."


AFP
 

