Venezuela's Maduro claims 'senior FBI official' among 'mercenaries' arrested

2025-01-08 | 14:48
Venezuela&#39;s Maduro claims &#39;senior FBI official&#39; among &#39;mercenaries&#39; arrested
Venezuela's Maduro claims 'senior FBI official' among 'mercenaries' arrested

Venezuelan strongman Nicolas Maduro claimed Wednesday a "senior FBI official" was among seven foreign "mercenaries" arrested in the days leading up to his swearing-in for a third term widely viewed as illegitimate.

The other American in the group arrested Tuesday was a "senior military official," Maduro said on state TV, a day after announcing that seven "mercenaries" had been arrested for plotting unspecified "terrorist" acts.

AFP
 

World News

Venezuela

Nicolas Maduro

FBI

