Venezuela's Maduro claims 'senior FBI official' among 'mercenaries' arrested
World News
2025-01-08 | 14:48
Venezuela's Maduro claims 'senior FBI official' among 'mercenaries' arrested
Venezuelan strongman Nicolas Maduro claimed Wednesday a "senior FBI official" was among seven foreign "mercenaries" arrested in the days leading up to his swearing-in for a third term widely viewed as illegitimate.
The other American in the group arrested Tuesday was a "senior military official," Maduro said on state TV, a day after announcing that seven "mercenaries" had been arrested for plotting unspecified "terrorist" acts.
AFP
World News
Venezuela
Nicolas Maduro
FBI
World News
06:18
Venezuelan migrants long for home as Maduro nears start of new term
World News
06:18
Venezuelan migrants long for home as Maduro nears start of new term
0
World News
2025-01-07
Venezuela calls Biden support for opposition's Gonzalez Urrutia 'grotesque'
World News
2025-01-07
Venezuela calls Biden support for opposition's Gonzalez Urrutia 'grotesque'
0
World News
2025-01-02
Motivation 'unknown' for Cybertruck blast at Trump Vegas hotel: FBI
World News
2025-01-02
Motivation 'unknown' for Cybertruck blast at Trump Vegas hotel: FBI
0
World News
2025-01-02
New Orleans mass killer said he had joined ISIS: FBI
World News
2025-01-02
New Orleans mass killer said he had joined ISIS: FBI
0
World News
11:21
1,000 buildings destroyed in Pacific Palisades fire in Los Angeles: Officials say
World News
11:21
1,000 buildings destroyed in Pacific Palisades fire in Los Angeles: Officials say
0
World News
11:18
Over 12,300 civilians killed since start of Ukraine war: UN
World News
11:18
Over 12,300 civilians killed since start of Ukraine war: UN
0
World News
11:17
Blinken sees hope for 'durable peace' in Lebanon as Israel's forces pull out
World News
11:17
Blinken sees hope for 'durable peace' in Lebanon as Israel's forces pull out
0
World News
06:49
EU 'absolutely' rejects Zuckerberg's censorship claim
World News
06:49
EU 'absolutely' rejects Zuckerberg's censorship claim
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Countdown to Lebanon's presidential session: Support for Joseph Aoun as plan B emerges
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Countdown to Lebanon's presidential session: Support for Joseph Aoun as plan B emerges
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-02
Proposals for expanded buffer zone: Israel's withdrawal from South Lebanon stirs controversy
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-02
Proposals for expanded buffer zone: Israel's withdrawal from South Lebanon stirs controversy
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-07
Lebanese army to return to positions evacuated during Israeli operation in south Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-07
Lebanese army to return to positions evacuated during Israeli operation in south Lebanon
0
World News
2024-12-13
Russia fires 93 missiles at Ukraine in barrage: Zelenskyy
World News
2024-12-13
Russia fires 93 missiles at Ukraine in barrage: Zelenskyy
0
Lebanon News
09:33
Presidential images of Army Commander Joseph Aoun printed (Video)
Lebanon News
09:33
Presidential images of Army Commander Joseph Aoun printed (Video)
0
Lebanon News
02:32
LBCI documents scenes of destruction in Naqoura and Aalma in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
02:32
LBCI documents scenes of destruction in Naqoura and Aalma in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-24
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-21
Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-21
Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-20
A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-20
A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade
0
Middle East News
2024-12-16
LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes
Middle East News
2024-12-16
LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-13
LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border
Lebanon News
2024-12-13
LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border
1
Lebanon News
15:44
LBCI statistics: Joseph Aoun tops presidential race with 75 votes, 53 MPs remain undecided
Lebanon News
15:44
LBCI statistics: Joseph Aoun tops presidential race with 75 votes, 53 MPs remain undecided
2
Lebanon News
11:10
Updated LBCI stats: Army Commander Joseph Aoun backed by 74 MPs with 49 MPs undecided
Lebanon News
11:10
Updated LBCI stats: Army Commander Joseph Aoun backed by 74 MPs with 49 MPs undecided
3
Lebanon News
10:31
Sleiman Frangieh withdraws presidential bid, backs Joseph Aoun
Lebanon News
10:31
Sleiman Frangieh withdraws presidential bid, backs Joseph Aoun
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Countdown to Lebanon's presidential session: Support for Joseph Aoun as plan B emerges
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Countdown to Lebanon's presidential session: Support for Joseph Aoun as plan B emerges
5
Lebanon News
10:01
Lebanese Forces, opposition set to endorse Joseph Aoun for presidency; Development and Liberation bloc supports consensus
Lebanon News
10:01
Lebanese Forces, opposition set to endorse Joseph Aoun for presidency; Development and Liberation bloc supports consensus
6
Lebanon News
08:43
MP Neemat Frem: If Joseph Aoun's election is not attainable, I will continue my electoral battle
Lebanon News
08:43
MP Neemat Frem: If Joseph Aoun's election is not attainable, I will continue my electoral battle
7
Lebanon News
13:51
Lebanon's Berri may suspend presidential session after first round to 'foster' consensus
Lebanon News
13:51
Lebanon's Berri may suspend presidential session after first round to 'foster' consensus
8
Lebanon News
02:32
LBCI documents scenes of destruction in Naqoura and Aalma in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
02:32
LBCI documents scenes of destruction in Naqoura and Aalma in South Lebanon
