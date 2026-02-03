US Congress passes spending bill ending government shutdown

03-02-2026 | 14:20
US Congress passes spending bill ending government shutdown

The U.S. House of Representatives passed a spending bill on Tuesday ending the four-day partial government shutdown.

President Donald Trump is expected to swiftly sign the legislation, which was held up by Democratic opposition to funding for the federal agency carrying out his sweeping immigration crackdown.

AFP

