Zelenskyy, Poland's PM Tusk to meet in Warsaw on Wednesday
World News
2025-01-15 | 03:16
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Zelenskyy, Poland's PM Tusk to meet in Warsaw on Wednesday
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk will host Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for talks in Warsaw on Wednesday, Poland said.
"Prime Minister Donald Tusk will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Warsaw on Wednesday," the Polish government said. EU and NATO member Poland has been one of Ukraine's biggest supporters after Russia launched a war against Kyiv in February 2022.
AFP
World News
Poland
Ukraine
Meeting
Presidents
