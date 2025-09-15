President Joseph Aoun urges unified Lebanese response to Israeli attack, highlights upcoming UN General Assembly

Middle East News
15-09-2025 | 10:28
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
President Joseph Aoun urges unified Lebanese response to Israeli attack, highlights upcoming UN General Assembly
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
President Joseph Aoun urges unified Lebanese response to Israeli attack, highlights upcoming UN General Assembly

Lebanon’s President Joseph Aoun on Monday stressed the need for a united Lebanese stance in response to Israel’s recent attack on Doha, saying the aggression affects all of Lebanon, not just the Qatari state.

“We did not come to show solidarity with one country but on behalf of all Lebanon. We have learned that any attack on a brother is an attack on us,” Aoun said.

He added that the real target of the Doha assault is the concept of mediation and the very idea of negotiation. “Through pain and blood, we have learned that an attack on any brother is an attack on ourselves,” he said.

Aoun called for a clear and decisive response, noting that “the picture after the Doha aggression is clear, and our response must be equally clear.”

He affirmed Lebanon’s commitment to peace in line with the Arab Peace Initiative, which has received broad international support. 

“We are just days away from the United Nations General Assembly in New York, where the world gathers in pursuit of peace. Let us go there with a unified position, posing one question: does the Israeli government truly seek a just and lasting peace in our region?”

Lebanon News

Middle East News

Lebanon

Joseph Aoun

Israel

Attack

Summit

LBCI Next
Iran president urges Muslim countries to cut ties with Israel ahead of summit
Spain opposition slams global 'embarrassment' as protests halt Vuelta
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-08-25

Syria president to speak at UN General Assembly

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-29

Lebanese President Aoun begins official visit to Algeria, highlights deep ties and shared aspirations

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-04

President Joseph Aoun urges judicial integrity during visit to Justice Ministry

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-02

Belgium to recognise Palestinian state at UN General Assembly

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:54

Behind closed doors, Netanyahu and Rubio discuss Gaza, Qatar, and regional tensions

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:20

LBCI sources: Aoun, Syrian President hold talks, agree to FMs’ meeting to shape bilateral relations

LBCI
Middle East News
11:33

Syrian President affirms support for Qatar, condemns Israeli attacks on Gaza and Syria

LBCI
Middle East News
09:52

Arab and Islamic leaders condemn Israeli attack on Qatar, call for united response

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-05

US envoy Morgan Ortagus praises Lebanese government's reform steps in meeting with PM Salam

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-05

Speaker Berri meets David Hale, UNIFIL Chief, and Telecommunications Minister in Ain El-Tineh

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-11

Speaker Berri meets Le Drian as Parliament committees called to joint session

LBCI
Middle East News
09:30

Qatar’s Emir: Israel making Gaza unlivable, destabilizing Lebanon and Syria

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-31

LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-29

Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-28

US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-26

US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23

40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-17

President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:16

Israel says alleged Hezbollah member involved in arms production killed in Lebanon's south

LBCI
Middle East News
10:28

President Joseph Aoun urges unified Lebanese response to Israeli attack, highlights upcoming UN General Assembly

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:10

Lebanon foils massive drug smuggling attempt, seizes 6.5 million Captagon pills

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:32

Lebanon’s president arrives in Doha for emergency Arab-Islamic summit on Israeli attack

LBCI
Middle East News
09:30

Qatar’s Emir: Israel making Gaza unlivable, destabilizing Lebanon and Syria

LBCI
Middle East News
11:33

Syrian President affirms support for Qatar, condemns Israeli attacks on Gaza and Syria

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:19

Lebanon's President Aoun heads to Doha for emergency Arab-Islamic summit on Israeli attack

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:03

Spain opposition slams global 'embarrassment' as protests halt Vuelta

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More