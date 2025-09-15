President Joseph Aoun urges unified Lebanese response to Israeli attack, highlights upcoming UN General Assembly

Lebanon’s President Joseph Aoun on Monday stressed the need for a united Lebanese stance in response to Israel’s recent attack on Doha, saying the aggression affects all of Lebanon, not just the Qatari state.



“We did not come to show solidarity with one country but on behalf of all Lebanon. We have learned that any attack on a brother is an attack on us,” Aoun said.



He added that the real target of the Doha assault is the concept of mediation and the very idea of negotiation. “Through pain and blood, we have learned that an attack on any brother is an attack on ourselves,” he said.



Aoun called for a clear and decisive response, noting that “the picture after the Doha aggression is clear, and our response must be equally clear.”



He affirmed Lebanon’s commitment to peace in line with the Arab Peace Initiative, which has received broad international support.



“We are just days away from the United Nations General Assembly in New York, where the world gathers in pursuit of peace. Let us go there with a unified position, posing one question: does the Israeli government truly seek a just and lasting peace in our region?”