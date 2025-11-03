Gold steadies as investors await US private payroll data

World News
03-11-2025 | 07:53
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Gold steadies as investors await US private payroll data
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Gold steadies as investors await US private payroll data

Gold prices held steady on Monday as the dollar hovered near a three-month high while traders awaited U.S. private payroll data for further cues on the Federal Reserve's monetary policy outlook.

Spot gold was up 0.1% at $4,008.34 an ounce by 1234 GMT. U.S. gold futures for December delivery rose 0.7% to $4,022.40.

The dollar index  hovered near a three-month high, making gold more expensive for buyers with other currencies.

"We are still in a consolidation mode. The lack of U.S. economic data makes it a bit more difficult, but weaker U.S. economic data should support further Fed rate cuts and allow gold to move to $4,200 per ounce by the end of the year," said UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo.

Traders are now pricing in about a 70% chance of a Fed rate cut in December, according to CME's FedWatch Tool. Non-yielding gold thrives when interest rates are low and in times of economic uncertainty.

Investors have their eyes on ADP U.S. employment data and ISM PMIs this week, for indicators that could alter the Fed's hawkish stance.

China ended a long-standing tax exemption policy for some gold retailers on Saturday, potentially setting back a buying spree for the precious metal in the world's biggest consumer market.

UBS said it expects only a marginal impact on global gold prices from the new rule, citing strong investment and central bank buying.

Gold is seeing resistance between $4,000 and $4,050, and prices could see further downside if that holds, analysts at Heraeus said in a note.

"The price would need to climb above $4,155/oz to give an initial indication that a resumption of the rally had occurred," they added.

Reuters

World News

Gold

Prices

Dollar

Trading

Federal Reserve

China

LBCI Next
Three killed, eight missing in Himalaya peak avalanche in Nepal
Powerful 6.3 quake kills at least 20 in Afghanistan, hundreds injured
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-10-29

Gold gains nearly 2% as investors await Fed verdict, Powell speech

LBCI
World News
2025-10-22

Gold prices slide further as dollar firms, investors book profits

LBCI
World News
2025-10-27

Gold falls as potential US-China trade deal dents safe-haven demand

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-11

Lebanon reviews $16.5 billion dispute as depositors await clarity on their funds

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
11:06

Famine spreads to two more areas in Sudan's west, south: UN-backed report

LBCI
World News
10:15

Wall Street opens higher on optimism for AI demand

LBCI
World News
10:10

Workers injured in partial collapse of medieval tower near Rome's Colosseum

LBCI
World News
09:46

UK police say train stabbing suspect may be linked to three other knife incidents

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-27

Vatican announces official program for Pope Leo's apostolic visit to Lebanon

LBCI
World News
08:11

Serbian police detain 37 after anti-government clashes

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-01

Money transfers, forged signatures uncovered in Lebanese University exam tampering scandal: The details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-30

Diaspora voting debate intensifies: Deep political divisions emerge in Lebanon ahead of elections

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-02

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:59

Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:40

President Aoun: Negotiation is Lebanon's only path forward

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:25

Israeli strike targets motorcycle in Aita al-Shaab in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:03

Israeli airstrike kills one in Aita al-Shaab

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:02

33,390 expat registration requests submitted for Lebanon’s upcoming elections; deadline set for Nov. 20

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:40

President Aoun reviews southern developments with UN envoy, meets minister Kamal Shehadeh on tech progress

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:24

Walid Jumblatt meets former US diplomat David Hale in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:30

Lebanon and Egypt sign 15 cooperation agreements at joint committee meeting in Cairo

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More