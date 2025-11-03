News
Three killed, eight missing in Himalaya peak avalanche in Nepal
World News
03-11-2025 | 07:54
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Three killed, eight missing in Himalaya peak avalanche in Nepal
Three climbers, including a foreign national, were killed and eight others were missing after an avalanche hit a climbing expedition on a Himalayan peak in Nepal, police said on Monday.
Among those missing on Yalung Ri Himal mountain, which rises to 5,630 meters (18,470 feet) in the Dolakha district northeast of Kathmandu, were five foreign nationals, police official Gyan Kumar Mahato told Reuters. The nationalities of the dead or the missing foreigners were not immediately known.
Four injured climbers were evacuated to a nearby village and a search for the missing climbers, including by helicopter, was continuing, Mahato said.
“We have also dispatched ground search-and-rescue teams from the army and police and are awaiting (developments).”
Yalung Ri is located in the Rolwaling Valley of northeastern Nepal and climbers there encounter a mix of rock, ice and snow.
Reuters
World News
Killed
Missing
Himalaya
Peak
Avalanche
Nepal
