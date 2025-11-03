Azerbaijan begins exporting small quantities of gas to Syria

03-11-2025 | 05:52
Azerbaijan begins exporting small quantities of gas to Syria
0min
Azerbaijan begins exporting small quantities of gas to Syria

Azerbaijani Deputy Energy Minister Orkhan Zeynalov said Monday that his country has begun exporting small quantities of gas to Syria.

Speaking at the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC), Zeynalov added that Azerbaijan is facing financing challenges in its traditional energy exports.

Reuters

