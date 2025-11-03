News
Azerbaijan begins exporting small quantities of gas to Syria
Middle East News
03-11-2025 | 05:52
Azerbaijan begins exporting small quantities of gas to Syria
Azerbaijani Deputy Energy Minister Orkhan Zeynalov said Monday that his country has begun exporting small quantities of gas to Syria.
Speaking at the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC), Zeynalov added that Azerbaijan is facing financing challenges in its traditional energy exports.
Reuters
