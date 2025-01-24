Beijing says China, US can solve differences with 'dialogue'

World News
2025-01-24 | 02:44
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Beijing says China, US can solve differences with &#39;dialogue&#39;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Beijing says China, US can solve differences with 'dialogue'

Beijing said Friday the U.S. and China could resolve their differences through "dialogue" and denied deliberately pursuing a trade surplus with the United States.

"China-U.S. economic and trade cooperation is mutually beneficial and win-win," foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would "rather not" impose tariffs on China.

AFP
 

World News

Beijing

China

United States

Donald Trump

LBCI Next
Ireland, Northern Ireland battered by record winds from Storm Eowyn
Russia says it repelled Ukrainian drone attack on 13 regions, including Moscow
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-12-02

German FM warned China over support for Russia in Beijing talks: Berlin

LBCI
World News
2024-11-28

Beijing says three nationals 'wrongfully imprisoned' in US now back in China

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2024-11-14

Caracalla Dance Theatre participates in Beijing Forum for Performing Arts in China

LBCI
World News
2025-01-22

China vows to defend 'national interests' after Trump tariff threat

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
05:36

Over 400,000 displaced this year in eastern DRC violence: UN

LBCI
World News
02:53

Ireland, Northern Ireland battered by record winds from Storm Eowyn

LBCI
World News
02:09

Russia says it repelled Ukrainian drone attack on 13 regions, including Moscow

LBCI
World News
01:28

US arrests, deports hundreds of 'illegal immigrants': Trump's press secretary says

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-01-22

ICC issues arrest warrant for Libya judicial police chief

LBCI
World News
2025-01-22

Turkish and US FMs discuss importance of regional coordination

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-27

Israeli forces fire on journalists in South Lebanon's Khiam after Lebanese Army sealed off all entrances

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:19

Hezbollah calls for full Israeli withdrawal as 60-day deadline of ceasefire nears

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-23

French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-22

Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-21

PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-16

Unexploded Israeli booby trap discovered in home in South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-14

Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun addresses the press, affirms commitment to rebuild South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-13

LBCI captures scenes of destruction in southern Lebanese town of Chamaa following Israeli attacks

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-08

Presidential images of Army Commander Joseph Aoun printed (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-08

LBCI documents scenes of destruction in Naqoura and Aalma in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24

Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:14

Critical decision ahead: Israel seeks US approval to extend South Lebanon withdrawal

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:19

Hezbollah calls for full Israeli withdrawal as 60-day deadline of ceasefire nears

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:02

Slow and steady progress: Political negotiations drag on as Lebanon seeks new government

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:16

Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun urges swift return of Syrian refugees in meeting with UNHCR chief

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:49

Oil exploration file: TotalEnergies' return to Lebanon dependent on security and reform efforts

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:00

PM-designate Nawaf Salam confirms to Saudi FM his determination to implement reforms in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:16

Israeli army to maintain presence in southern Lebanon, warns Hezbollah against violations: Report claims

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:29

Israeli cabinet avoids vote on southern Lebanon troop withdrawal: Report

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More