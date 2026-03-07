Thousands of Americans evacuated from Middle East on charter flights, State Department says

The United States ‌has completed over a dozen charter flights and evacuated thousands of Americans from the Middle East since last week, the U.S. State Department said on Saturday.



The Trump administration has faced criticism over its planning and initial assistance to U.S. citizens trying to leave the region since U.S. ‌and Israeli strikes on Iran began last Saturday, with the Iranians responding with attacks on neighboring countries, sparking airspace closures.



The State Department said it was boosting charter flight and ground transport operations in the region as security conditions allow.



