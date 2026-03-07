Thousands of Americans evacuated from Middle East on charter flights, State Department says

World News
07-03-2026 | 09:51
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Thousands of Americans evacuated from Middle East on charter flights, State Department says
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Thousands of Americans evacuated from Middle East on charter flights, State Department says

The United States ‌has completed over a dozen charter flights and evacuated thousands of Americans from the Middle East since last week, the U.S. State Department said on Saturday.

The Trump administration has faced criticism over its planning and initial assistance to U.S. citizens trying to leave the region since U.S. ‌and Israeli strikes on Iran began last Saturday, with the Iranians responding with attacks on neighboring countries, sparking airspace closures.

The State Department said it was boosting charter flight and ground transport operations in the region as security conditions allow.

Reuters

World News

United States

Flights

Middle East

State ​Department

LBCI Next
Turkey warns efforts to stir civil war in Iran 'extremely dangerous'
Turkey considering deployment of F-16s to Cyprus: Reuters
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-05

Middle East Airlines says flights continuing despite rumors

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-04

Middle East Airlines adjusts flights due to airspace closures in neighboring countries

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-03-02

Airlines call for civilian flights not to be targeted in Middle East

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-02

Middle East Airlines adds extra flights to Istanbul and Amman

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
14:00

Turkey warns efforts to stir civil war in Iran 'extremely dangerous'

LBCI
World News
08:31

Turkey considering deployment of F-16s to Cyprus: Reuters

LBCI
World News
05:09

India lets Iran warship dock the day US sank another off Sri Lanka

LBCI
World News
04:58

Putin calls for immediate halt to Iran conflict

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:27

Israeli military issues urgent evacuation warning to residents south of Litani River

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-05

Israeli strike targets vehicle on Zahle-Karak highway

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-03-06

Explosion heard in Iraq's Erbil, smoke seen rising from hotel: AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:29

Lebanon reports over 112,000 people in shelters amid ongoing crisis

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-06

Israeli airstrike targets Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-05

Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-05

Israeli army launches evening airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs after evacuation warning

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-02

Smoke rises over Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israel targets area: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-16

German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-14

Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-01

Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-29

Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-10

Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:40

Mystery surrounds Israeli raid in Lebanon's Nabi Chit as army searches for missing pilot Ron Arad

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:18

Israeli defense minister warns Lebanon's President: Act now before Israel acts on a larger scale

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:35

Lebanese army holds emergency meeting amid Israeli escalation

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:05

‘Save your lives:’ Israeli army orders residents of Beirut’s southern suburbs to evacuate

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:46

Witnesses detail Israeli airborne operation in Nabi Chit in eastern Lebanon: Sources to LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:27

Israeli military issues urgent evacuation warning to residents south of Litani River

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:44

Lebanese Army says Israeli forces carried out airborne landing near Khraibeh near Syrian border

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:23

Over 150 Iranian nationals leave Lebanon including diplomats: Reuters

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More