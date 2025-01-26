WHO chief urges end to attacks on Sudan healthcare after 70 killed in drone strike

The head of the World Health Organization called on Saturday for an end to attacks on healthcare workers and facilities in Sudan after a drone attack on a hospital in Sudan's North Darfur region killed more than 70 people and wounded dozens.



"As the only functional hospital in El Fasher, the Saudi Teaching Maternal Hospital provides services which include gyn-obstetrics, internal medicine, surgery, and pediatrics, along with a nutrition stabilization center," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus posted on X after the Friday strike.



"We continue to call for a cessation of all attacks on health care in Sudan and to allow full access for the swift restoration of the facilities that have been damaged," Tedros said.



Reuters