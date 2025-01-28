Rubio talks to Jordan's King Abdullah after Trump's remarks on Palestinian displacement

World News
28-01-2025 | 00:31
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Rubio talks to Jordan&#39;s King Abdullah after Trump&#39;s remarks on Palestinian displacement
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Rubio talks to Jordan's King Abdullah after Trump's remarks on Palestinian displacement

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio held a call with Jordan's King Abdullah on Monday, the State Department said, with the call coming two days after a suggestion by President Donald Trump that Jordan and Egypt should take more Palestinians from Gaza.

Trump on Saturday floated a plan to "clean out" the war-ravaged territory of Gaza in comments that echoed long-standing Palestinian fears of being permanently driven from their homes.

Jordan and Egypt had pushed back over the weekend after Trump said they should take in Palestinians from Gaza, where Israel's war has killed tens of thousands and caused a humanitarian crisis. Asked if this was a temporary or long-term solution for Gaza, Trump had said: "Could be either."

"The Secretary and King Abdullah discussed implementation of the ceasefire agreement in Gaza, the release of hostages, and creating a pathway for security and stability in the region," the State Department said in a statement. Trump's weekend remarks were not mentioned in the statement.

"The Secretary and King Abdullah discussed implementation of the ceasefire agreement in Gaza, the release of hostages, and creating a pathway for security and stability in the region," the State Department said in a statement. Trump's weekend remarks were not mentioned in the statement.

Reuters 
 

World News

Middle East News

United States

Marco Rubio

Jordan

King Abdullah

State Department

Donald Trump

Egypt

Palestinians

Gaza

LBCI Next
Trump says Microsoft's in talks to acquire TikTok
US military aircraft with deported migrants lands in Guatemala, officials tell Reuters
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-01-26

Trump says Jordan, Egypt should take more Palestinians from Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:19

Palestinians must not be expelled from Gaza, Berlin says after Trump comments

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-27

Displaced Palestinians start returning to north Gaza: Interior Ministry

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-23

Israeli tank kills two Palestinians west of Gaza's Rafah, Gaza's civil defense says

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
03:14

Pakistan parliament outlaws disinformation with 3-year jail term

LBCI
World News
01:45

Russian attacks injure several, spark fire in Kharkiv, officials say

LBCI
World News
01:03

Trump says Microsoft's in talks to acquire TikTok

LBCI
World News
00:15

US military aircraft with deported migrants lands in Guatemala, officials tell Reuters

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
00:31

Rubio talks to Jordan's King Abdullah after Trump's remarks on Palestinian displacement

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:42

Hezbollah's Naim Qassem: Israel would not have lasted a week without "unlimited American support"

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:10

Israel's army updates south Lebanon residents: All previously issued instructions remain in effect

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-12

Recovery of South Lebanon's Khiam: Lebanese Army takes position as Israeli forces withdraw

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:29

MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-25

LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-23

French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-22

Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-21

PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-16

Unexploded Israeli booby trap discovered in home in South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-14

Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun addresses the press, affirms commitment to rebuild South Lebanon (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:01

LBCI correspondent and cameraman attacked in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:14

LBCI's news correspondent and cameraman physically attacked by youths, equipment seized and broadcast vehicle damaged in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:27

Lebanese Army deploys patrols and arrests suspects after provocative rallies threaten civil peace

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Motorbike processions with Hezbollah flags in Beirut raise concerns over political motives

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:42

Hezbollah's Naim Qassem: Israel would not have lasted a week without "unlimited American support"

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:01

Lebanese Army denies foreign media allegations of security leaks by officers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Mounting anger among north Israeli residents: Israel to maintain troops in Lebanon until mid-February

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:49

MP Ibrahim Mneimneh tells LBCI: Sectarian politics hinder Lebanon's progress

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More