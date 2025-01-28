News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
18
o
Bekaa
11
o
Keserwan
17
o
Metn
17
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
North
20
o
South
16
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nharkom Said
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Bekaa
11
o
Keserwan
17
o
Metn
17
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
North
20
o
South
16
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Rubio talks to Jordan's King Abdullah after Trump's remarks on Palestinian displacement
World News
28-01-2025 | 00:31
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Rubio talks to Jordan's King Abdullah after Trump's remarks on Palestinian displacement
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio held a call with Jordan's King Abdullah on Monday, the State Department said, with the call coming two days after a suggestion by President Donald Trump that Jordan and Egypt should take more Palestinians from Gaza.
Trump on Saturday floated a plan to "clean out" the war-ravaged territory of Gaza in comments that echoed long-standing Palestinian fears of being permanently driven from their homes.
Jordan and Egypt had pushed back over the weekend after Trump said they should take in Palestinians from Gaza, where Israel's war has killed tens of thousands and caused a humanitarian crisis. Asked if this was a temporary or long-term solution for Gaza, Trump had said: "Could be either."
"The Secretary and King Abdullah discussed implementation of the ceasefire agreement in Gaza, the release of hostages, and creating a pathway for security and stability in the region," the State Department said in a statement. Trump's weekend remarks were not mentioned in the statement.
"The Secretary and King Abdullah discussed implementation of the ceasefire agreement in Gaza, the release of hostages, and creating a pathway for security and stability in the region," the State Department said in a statement. Trump's weekend remarks were not mentioned in the statement.
Reuters
World News
Middle East News
United States
Marco Rubio
Jordan
King Abdullah
State Department
Donald Trump
Egypt
Palestinians
Gaza
Next
Trump says Microsoft's in talks to acquire TikTok
US military aircraft with deported migrants lands in Guatemala, officials tell Reuters
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-01-26
Trump says Jordan, Egypt should take more Palestinians from Gaza
Middle East News
2025-01-26
Trump says Jordan, Egypt should take more Palestinians from Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:19
Palestinians must not be expelled from Gaza, Berlin says after Trump comments
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:19
Palestinians must not be expelled from Gaza, Berlin says after Trump comments
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-27
Displaced Palestinians start returning to north Gaza: Interior Ministry
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-27
Displaced Palestinians start returning to north Gaza: Interior Ministry
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-23
Israeli tank kills two Palestinians west of Gaza's Rafah, Gaza's civil defense says
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-23
Israeli tank kills two Palestinians west of Gaza's Rafah, Gaza's civil defense says
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
03:14
Pakistan parliament outlaws disinformation with 3-year jail term
World News
03:14
Pakistan parliament outlaws disinformation with 3-year jail term
0
World News
01:45
Russian attacks injure several, spark fire in Kharkiv, officials say
World News
01:45
Russian attacks injure several, spark fire in Kharkiv, officials say
0
World News
01:03
Trump says Microsoft's in talks to acquire TikTok
World News
01:03
Trump says Microsoft's in talks to acquire TikTok
0
World News
00:15
US military aircraft with deported migrants lands in Guatemala, officials tell Reuters
World News
00:15
US military aircraft with deported migrants lands in Guatemala, officials tell Reuters
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
00:31
Rubio talks to Jordan's King Abdullah after Trump's remarks on Palestinian displacement
World News
00:31
Rubio talks to Jordan's King Abdullah after Trump's remarks on Palestinian displacement
0
Lebanon News
11:42
Hezbollah's Naim Qassem: Israel would not have lasted a week without "unlimited American support"
Lebanon News
11:42
Hezbollah's Naim Qassem: Israel would not have lasted a week without "unlimited American support"
0
Lebanon News
02:10
Israel's army updates south Lebanon residents: All previously issued instructions remain in effect
Lebanon News
02:10
Israel's army updates south Lebanon residents: All previously issued instructions remain in effect
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-12
Recovery of South Lebanon's Khiam: Lebanese Army takes position as Israeli forces withdraw
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-12
Recovery of South Lebanon's Khiam: Lebanese Army takes position as Israeli forces withdraw
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
08:29
MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions
Lebanon News
08:29
MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-25
LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-25
LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-23
French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday
Lebanon News
2025-01-23
French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-22
Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages
Lebanon News
2025-01-22
Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-21
PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks
Lebanon News
2025-01-21
PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-16
Unexploded Israeli booby trap discovered in home in South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-16
Unexploded Israeli booby trap discovered in home in South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-14
Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun addresses the press, affirms commitment to rebuild South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-14
Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun addresses the press, affirms commitment to rebuild South Lebanon (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
12:01
LBCI correspondent and cameraman attacked in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
12:01
LBCI correspondent and cameraman attacked in South Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
12:14
LBCI's news correspondent and cameraman physically attacked by youths, equipment seized and broadcast vehicle damaged in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
12:14
LBCI's news correspondent and cameraman physically attacked by youths, equipment seized and broadcast vehicle damaged in South Lebanon
3
Lebanon News
06:27
Lebanese Army deploys patrols and arrests suspects after provocative rallies threaten civil peace
Lebanon News
06:27
Lebanese Army deploys patrols and arrests suspects after provocative rallies threaten civil peace
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Motorbike processions with Hezbollah flags in Beirut raise concerns over political motives
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Motorbike processions with Hezbollah flags in Beirut raise concerns over political motives
5
Lebanon News
11:42
Hezbollah's Naim Qassem: Israel would not have lasted a week without "unlimited American support"
Lebanon News
11:42
Hezbollah's Naim Qassem: Israel would not have lasted a week without "unlimited American support"
6
Lebanon News
05:01
Lebanese Army denies foreign media allegations of security leaks by officers
Lebanon News
05:01
Lebanese Army denies foreign media allegations of security leaks by officers
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Mounting anger among north Israeli residents: Israel to maintain troops in Lebanon until mid-February
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Mounting anger among north Israeli residents: Israel to maintain troops in Lebanon until mid-February
8
Lebanon News
15:49
MP Ibrahim Mneimneh tells LBCI: Sectarian politics hinder Lebanon's progress
Lebanon News
15:49
MP Ibrahim Mneimneh tells LBCI: Sectarian politics hinder Lebanon's progress
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More