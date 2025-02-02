News
Russia and Ukraine trade blame for Kursk school attack
World News
02-02-2025 | 07:19
Russia and Ukraine trade blame for Kursk school attack
Kyiv and Moscow traded blame on Sunday for a strike on a school in a Ukrainian-occupied town in Russia's Kursk region, while Kyiv said new missile and drone attacks killed at least 18 people in Ukraine.
Fighting in the nearly three-year war has shown no signs of easing despite U.S. President Donald Trump's promise to quickly reach a ceasefire after he took office on January 20.
The Ukrainian Air Force said four people were killed in a Russian attack with a guided aerial bomb Saturday on a former school building sheltering civilians in the town of Sudzha. It said four others were seriously wounded, and 80 people were rescued from the rubble.
"Hitting civilians with bombs is a signature style of Russian criminals! Even when the civilians are local residents, Russians," it said.
Russia did not give a toll but accused Kyiv of targeting the school in a "crime that has no forgiveness and no statute of limitations."
"The Ukrainian Armed Forces committed another war crime by launching a targeted missile strike on a boarding school in the city of Sudzha," Russia's defense ministry said.
Russian investigators announced they had opened a criminal case against a Ukrainian commander who they said was behind the attack.
Kyiv launched a surprise operation into the Kursk region last August, seizing dozens of villages and small towns, including Sudzha -- home to about 6,000 people before the fighting.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called Russia "devoid of civility", sharing a video on social media showing a heavily damaged building, as well as a wounded man lying on the ground.
"They destroyed the building even though dozens of civilians were there," Zelensky said in a post on X. "Russian bombs destroy Ukrainian homes the same way. And even against their own civilians, the Russian army uses similar tactics."
AFP
World News
Russia
Ukraine
Kursk
School
Attack
