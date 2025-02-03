Pakistan police officer killed as polio vaccination drive starts: Police

03-02-2025 | 01:29
Pakistan police officer killed as polio vaccination drive starts: Police
Pakistan police officer killed as polio vaccination drive starts: Police

A Pakistan police officer traveling to guard polio vaccinators was shot dead Monday, police said, on the first day of a nationwide immunization effort after a year of rising cases.

"A local police constable was on his way to join his polio team during an immunization campaign when two motorcycle riders opened fire on him" in the Jamrud area of northwest Pakistan, police official Zarmat Khan told AFP. 

"The constable died instantly at the scene."

