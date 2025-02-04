Uganda sends 1,000 more soldiers to east Congo near conflict

Uganda has deployed more than 1,000 extra soldiers into east Congo in the last week, four diplomatic and U.N. sources said, near an area where the Kinshasa government is fighting M23 rebels and there are fears of a regional escalation.



That would raise the number of Ugandan soldiers, officially there to back Democratic Republic of Congo President Felix Tshisekedi's government, to about 4,000-5,000, according to U.N. sources. Rwanda backs the M23 and also has troops in east Congo.





Reuters