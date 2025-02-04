Taliban raid women's radio station in Afghanistan: Broadcaster

World News
04-02-2025 | 12:19
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Taliban raid women&#39;s radio station in Afghanistan: Broadcaster
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Taliban raid women's radio station in Afghanistan: Broadcaster

Afghanistan's Taliban authorities raided well-known women's radio station Radio Begum on Tuesday, arresting two employees, the broadcaster said in a statement, with the information ministry saying the outlet's operations had been suspended.

"Officers from the General Directorate of Intelligence (GDI) assisted by representatives of the Ministry of Information and Culture raided today Begum's compound in Kabul," a statement from the broadcaster said, calling for the quick release of its staff.


AFP
 

World News

Taliban

Raid

Women

Radio

Station

Afghanistan

Broadcast

LBCI Next
US State Secretary Rubio confirms takeover of USAID, promises to end 'insubordination'
Trump halts Canada and Mexico tariffs, China still targeted
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-12-25

At least 46 killed in Pakistani bombardment in Afghanistan: Afghan Taliban spokesperson

LBCI
World News
2025-01-23

ICC prosecutor seeks arrest of Taliban leaders over persecution of women

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-29

First Lady highlights women's role and rights in Lebanese society

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-19

Hundreds in Damascus protest for democracy, women's rights: AFP

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:49

Insights on Trump-Netanyahu meeting: A pivotal moment for Israel on multiple fronts

LBCI
World News
10:20

Hundreds flee Santorini as quakes disrupt life

LBCI
World News
10:15

Mexico begins deployment of 10,000 troops on US border: President

LBCI
World News
08:42

Six killed in strike by Sudan's RSF on hospital in Khartoum: Health ministry

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:29

MP Gebran Bassil: FPM is neither aligned with Amal-Hezbollah duo to derail government formation nor with the opposition

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-01-31

Meta's WhatsApp says Israeli spyware company Paragon targeted scores of users

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-09

Lebanon's presidential election: MPs react following first round of voting, second round anticipated

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-28

Israeli forces claim to destroy 'Hezbollah' tunnel and offensive infrastructure in South Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-27

MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-25

LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-23

French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-22

Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-21

PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
05:54

Video reveals first public appearance of Latifa al-Daroubi, wife of Syria's Ahmed al-Sharaa

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:12

Hezbollah condemns Australia's sanctions on Secretary-General Naim Qassem

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Lebanon's cabinet talks drag on: Trump-Netanyahu talks could affect government formation

LBCI
Middle East News
03:56

Israel's army sets up new observation posts amid reports of US push for Lebanon ceasefire: LBCI correspondent

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:29

MP Gebran Bassil: FPM is neither aligned with Amal-Hezbollah duo to derail government formation nor with the opposition

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Second phase of Israel's withdrawal nears: Lebanese Army deploys in South Lebanon as residents return

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:19

Lebanon files UN complaint against Israeli violations of Resolution 1701, ceasefire agreement

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:40

President Aoun to Qatari PM: Lebanon looks forward to resuming oil exploration in cooperation with TotalEnergies

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More