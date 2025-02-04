Afghanistan's Taliban authorities raided well-known women's radio station Radio Begum on Tuesday, arresting two employees, the broadcaster said in a statement, with the information ministry saying the outlet's operations had been suspended.



"Officers from the General Directorate of Intelligence (GDI) assisted by representatives of the Ministry of Information and Culture raided today Begum's compound in Kabul," a statement from the broadcaster said, calling for the quick release of its staff.





AFP