Trump says 'no rush' on his controversial Gaza plan

World News
07-02-2025 | 12:43
Trump says 'no rush' on his controversial Gaza plan
0min
Trump says 'no rush' on his controversial Gaza plan

President Donald Trump said Friday that he was in no hurry to advance his shock plan for Gaza, which would see its Palestinian inhabitants moved out and the United States take control.

"There's absolutely no rush," Trump told reporters at the White House, where he was meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba.


AFP
 

