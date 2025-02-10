Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian questioned on Monday the United States' sincerity in seeking negotiations with Tehran while imposing sanctions, a week after President Donald Trump reimposed "maximum pressure" on the Islamic Republic.



"If the U.S. were sincere about negotiations, why did they sanction us?" Pezeshkian said on the 46th anniversary of the 1979 Islamic revolution, adding that it was Israel, not Iran, which was destabilising the Middle East region.



Reuters