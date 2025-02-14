Congo fighting leaves 350,000 with no shelter: UN agency

The U.N. refugee agency voiced concern at the "rapidly deteriorating" situation in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo on Friday, saying the war had left around 350,000 displaced people with no roof over their heads.



Rwandan-backed M23 rebels seized eastern Congo's largest city of Goma last month and have been inching south in an advance that a local official has said may trigger a broader catastrophe in an area already housing thousands of displaced people.



UNHCR spokesperson Eujin Byun told journalists in Geneva by video link that around 350,000 internally displaced people had no shelter as 70,000 emergency shelters had been destroyed around Goma and Minova. Unexploded munitions had also made it unsafe for them to go home.



About 70% of Goma's camps are destroyed, and others in Minova are damaged, according to UNHCR.



"Hundreds of thousands of people are now living in makeshift accommodation, including churches and hospitals," Byun added.







Reuters