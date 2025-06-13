Israel's army intercepting Iranian drones outside Israeli territory: AFP

An Israeli military official said Friday that the army had begun intercepting drones outside Israeli territory that had been fired from Iran.



"The (Israeli military) has begun intercepting UAVs fired from Iran, outside of Israeli territory," the military official said in a statement.



Israel's army had earlier said Iran launched about 100 drones toward Israel following a wave of Israeli air strikes across the Islamic Republic.



