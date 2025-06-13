News
Air France halts Tel Aviv flights 'until further notice'
Middle East News
13-06-2025 | 04:22
Air France halts Tel Aviv flights 'until further notice'
Air France said Friday it was suspending its flights to and From Tel Aviv "until further notice" following the closure of Israeli airspace after Israel launched strikes on Iran.
"Air France is closely monitoring the situation in the Middle East in real time," a spokesman for the French airline told AFP, adding that "the safety of its customers and crews is its absolute priority."
AFP
